ED detains Chitradurga Congress MLA's brother in illegal betting case

<p>Bengaluru/Chitradurga: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday detained a brother of Chitradurga MLA K C Veerendra Puppy as part of a money-laundering probe into an illegal online and offline betting racket.</p>.<p>The ED officials picked up K C Nagaraj for questioning after raiding 30 locations in four states linked to the Congress legislator, his brothers and associates.</p>.<p>In a statement, the ED said searches were conducted at 10 locations in Bengaluru, six in Chitradurga, one in Hubballi, three in Jodhpur, two in Mumbai and eight in Goa.</p>.<p>The locations included five casinos — Puppy's Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Puppy's Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino and Big Daddy Casino — allegedly run by the MLA.</p>.<p>According to the ED, the suspects were also operating online betting websites such as King567, Raja567, Puppy's003 and Rathna Gaming.</p>.<p>K C Thippeswamy, another brother of the MLA, was found to be running three business entities from Dubai — Diamond Softech, TRS Technologies and Prime9 Technologies — linked to the call centre and gaming businesses operated by the MLA, the agency said.</p>.<p>Another brother, K C Nagaraj, was also covered in the raids.</p>.<p>The searches additionally revealed the alleged involvement of Anil Gowda, brother of Congress leader Kusuma H.</p>.<p>Veerendra, 49, won the 2023 Assembly election from Chitradurga on a Congress ticket, securing 59.84% of the votes polled. He is a director in two Goa-registered firms — Puppys Technology Pvt Ltd and Rathna Gold Pvt Ltd — and in Bengaluru-based Anology Gaming India Pvt Ltd.</p>.<p><em>DH</em> tried reaching the MLA, but his phones were switched off.</p>.<p><strong>Assets seized</strong></p>.<p>The ED said it had seized immovable assets worth about Rs 61.35 crore from Shantesh Gureddi and Jyothi Shantesh Gureddi, directors of Sri Kumaraswamy Mineral Exports Pvt Ltd (SKMEPL).</p>.<p>The action was taken under Section 37A(1) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, for allegedly holding foreign assets in violation <br>of FEMA rules, the agency said.</p>.<p>SKMEPL operates the Ramanadurga Iron Ore Mine in the Sandur reserve forest in Ballari district, with an annual production capacity of 2.80 million tonnes, according to its website.</p>