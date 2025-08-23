Menu
ED detains Chitradurga Congress MLA's brother in illegal betting case

The ED officials picked up K C Nagaraj for questioning after raiding 30 locations in four states linked to the Congress legislator, his brothers and associates.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 22:50 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 22:50 IST
Karnataka NewsED

