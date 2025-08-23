Wear masks and run: BYV to Siddaramaiah, DKS as diggings yield zilch

<p>Bengaluru: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said on Friday that CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar — who had earlier chosen to ‘mask’ the complainant in the Dharmasthala ‘mass burial’ case — were now themselves forced to ‘wear masks and run’.</p>.<p>He accused the Congress of acting recklessly in the case and hurting Hindu sentiments.</p>.<p>Vijayendra told reporters here, “They found nothing in the pits they dug. Now, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are panicking”.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He said the party has already announced a state-wide ‘Dharmayuddha’ (battle for the protection of dharma) over the Dharmasthala controversy, as the Congress government’s actions have deeply hurt the sentiments of Hindus.</p>.Dharmasthala 'mass burials': Advocate booked for spreading false information on SIT probe.<p class="bodytext">“This government has failed to act against the complainant or the nefarious forces behind him. For the past 15–20 days, a coordinated smear campaign against Dharmasthala is going on unhindered on social media,” the BJP state president said. Slamming the Congress government’s silence, Vijayendra said, “Despite this malicious campaign, no investigation has been launched. The BJP has taken up this fight and will continue till justice is done”.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He said, “Siddaramaiah, sitting in Vidhana Soudha, was dreaming of uncovering something big. Like someone digging eagerly in hopes of striking gold, they imagined something would turn up. But even after digging 15 to 16 pits in Dharmasthala, they found absolutely nothing”.</p>