News Live: 'Death toll is 275, not 288,' claims Odisha Chief Secretary

'Death toll is 275, not 288,' Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena claimed on Sunday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, 'Over 100 patients need critical care; expert doctors are here'. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced ex-gratia for Balasore train accident victims. Railway Minister Vaishnaw said 'Root cause of the accident has been identified and all bodies removed'. US Defence Decretary Lloyd J Austin's India visit will begin today. Stay tuned for updates from India and around the world only with DH.
VD Satheesan seeks action to start direct flight service to Trivandrum, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur International airports from countries in the Middle East
Amit Shah appeals to the people of Manipur to lift blockades so that food, medicines, Petrol/Diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people
Jagan announces ex-gratia for Balasore tragedy victims
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to pay ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased, Rs 5 lakhs each to those seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh each to those who sustained minor injuries, in addition to the financial help extended by the Centre: CMO. (ANI)
Fourteen killed in southwest China landslide
Fourteen killed in southwest China landslide: Government. (AFP)
Security heightened in Punjab ahead of Operation Blue Star anniversary
Security heightened in Punjab ahead of Operation Blue Star anniversary; visuals from Amritsar City.
"Security arrangements have been made across the state. Meetings have been held with the stakeholders. Central forces have also been deployed. I appeal to people to maintain peace and action will be taken against those spreading rumours": Arpit Shukla, ADGP (Law and Order). (ANI)
'Death toll is 275, not 288,' claims Odisha Chief Secretary
The death toll is 275 & not 288. The data was checked by DM and it was found that some bodies have been counted twice, so the death toll has been revised to 275. Out of 275, 88 bodies have been identified: Odisha Chief Secy Pradeep Jena. (ANI)
Odisha CM announces free bus service to Kolkata from Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack
In view of the disruption of train services caused by the Bahanaga train tragedy, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has announced free bus service to Kolkata from Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The entire cost will be borne from Chief Minister's Relief Fund & arrangements will continue till the restoration of normal train services in the Baleswar route: Odisha CMO
Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan reach Bhadrak Hospital
Odisha: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reach District Head Quarter Hospital in Odisha to meet the injured.
"We met the patients at Bhadrak Hospital. Almost all patients are in contact with their families. Doctors and staff are providing proper treatment to the injured. Track restoration work is underway": Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)
Balasore Train Accident | Down main line restored, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Balasore Train Accident | "Down main line has been restored at 12:05 hrs today," tweets Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Odisha train tragedy: A number bodies yet to be claimed in various morgues
Odisha train tragedy: There are still a number bodies yet to be claimed in various morgues. State Government is appealing to next of kin from different states to identify and claim the bodies. Details can be found on this website https://srcodisha.nic.in(ANI).
'Over 100 patients need critical care; expert doctors here,' says Union Health Minister
More than 1,000 people are injured in this terrible accident and their treatment is underway. Over 100 patients need critical care and for their treatment, expert doctors from Delhi AIIMS, Lady Hardinge Hospital and RML Hospital along with modern equipment and medicines have reached here. We had a detailed discussion and a working plan has also been prepared: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (ANI)
Fire breaks out in slums in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Fire breaks out in slums in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details are awaited.
"We received information about fire in the slums of Jahangirpuri area. 11-12 fire engines reached the spot. We found that the fire had started in an open area where garbage was lying. The fire is being extinguished, but the cooling process will take time": Rajeev Kumar Sinha, Assistant Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service.
Ravi Dahiya pulls out of Bishkek Ranking Series after knee injury
Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya pulls out of Bishkek Ranking Series event after suffering a knee injury during warm up. (PTI)
'Root cause of accident identified; all bodies removed,' says Railway Minister Vaishnaw
"The root cause of this accident has been identified. PM Modi inspected the site yesterday. We will try to restore the track today. All bodies have been removed. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this track": Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (ANI)
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces ex-gratia for accident victims
Balasore Train Accident | CM Naveen Patnaik announces a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of kin of those people from the state who died in the accident. Rs 1 lakh each announced for those with serious injuries: Odisha CMO
NDRF, ODRF and Railway teams worked all night, says Dharmendra Pradhan
NDRF, ODRF and Railway teams have worked all night for the identification of the deceased and restoration of tracks. Union Health Minister has reached Odisha, he will visit hospitals and take stock of the situation. Many trains have been cancelled and diverted. We are working on the restoration of the tracks: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Restoration work underway in Balasore
Restoration work is underway at the site of the Balasore train accident in Odisha As per the Railway Ministry, 1000+ manpower engaged in the work. More than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains, 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes deployed. (ANI)
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reaches Balasore
Former MoS Railways and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reaches the spot in Balasore where the horrific train accident took place. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has deputed Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury & AICC In-Charge A Chella Kumar to visit the train crash site in Odisha to take stock of the situation.
Rain lashes parts of the national capital
Rain lashes parts of the national capital Delhi. (Visuals from RK Puram area). (ANI)
Aerial visuals show restoration work underway at Balasore
Odisha: Aerial visuals from ANI’s drone camera show the restoration work underway at the site where the horrific BalasorTrain Accident took place. (ANI)
US Defence Secy Lloyd J Austin's India visit to begin today
Biden signs debt limit bill, avoiding U.S. default
President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a bill that suspends the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, averting what would have been a first-ever default.
The House of Representatives and the Senate passed the legislation this week after Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an agreement following tense negotiations.
Twenty injured, others trapped in blast near Ukrainian city of Dnipro
An explosion near the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday hit a two-storey dwelling, injuring 20 people including five children, and rescuers pulled residents out from under the rubble, the regional governor said.