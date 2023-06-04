News Live: 'Death toll is 275, not 288,' claims Odisha Chief Secretary

'Death toll is 275, not 288,' Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena claimed on Sunday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, 'Over 100 patients need critical care; expert doctors are here'. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced ex-gratia for Balasore train accident victims. Railway Minister Vaishnaw said 'Root cause of the accident has been identified and all bodies removed'. US Defence Decretary Lloyd J Austin's India visit will begin today. Stay tuned for updates from India and around the world only with DH.