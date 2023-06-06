News Live: Bhindranwale posters, pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star

  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 09:10 ist
Bhindranwale posters, pro-Khalistan slogans were raised at the Golden Temple on the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star. A PIL has been filed in the Bihar High Court seeking an independent enquiry into the collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur. Track the latest news from India and around the world only with DH.
  • 09:09

    5 dead, 13 injured in Karnataka road mishap

    Karnataka | Five persons died and 13 were seriously injured after the car they were travelling in hit a parked truck near Balichakra Cross in Yadgiri district, says DySP Yadgiri. (ANI)

  • 09:07

    NCB busts pan-India dark net drug trafficking cartel

    Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a pan-India dark net drug trafficking cartel. The case pertains to a pan-India network of drug cartel where the accused were using Cryptocurrency through darknet. (ANI)

  • 09:02

    Bhindranwale posters, pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star

    On the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, Bhindranwale posters and pro-Khalistan slogans raised at the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar. (ANI)

  • 08:32

    PIL filed in Patna HC seeking independent enquiry into bridge collapse

    A PIL has been filed in the Patna High Court seeking an independent enquiry into the collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur. (ANI)

  • 08:16

    Atiq Ahmed aide taken on police remand in UP; arms seized

    UP | In a case registered at Sarai Akeel police station, accused Abdul Kavi (aide of late mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed) was taken on police remand for 36 hours. A cache of illegal arms including 20 pistols of 12 bore and .315 bore with cartridges, a revolver and explosives have been recovered at his instance. Further investigation is being done: SP Kaushambi

  • 08:14

    39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star being observed at Golden Temple in Amritsar

    Punjab: The 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Staris being observed at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (ANI)

  • 07:57

    Four injured in firing incident in Delhi's Jaffrabad area

    According to ANI, the mother of two of the victims said,"My two sons were shot. They had no fight with anyone. I didn't see anyone else."

  • 07:55

    EAM Jaishankar meets diamond merchants from Gujarat in Namibia

    (Photo credit: ANI)

  • 07:54

    101 bodies still unidentified among the deceased in Odisha train tragedy