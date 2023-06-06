News Live: Bhindranwale posters, pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star

Bhindranwale posters, pro-Khalistan slogans were raised at the Golden Temple on the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star. A PIL has been filed in the Bihar High Court seeking an independent enquiry into the collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur. Track the latest news from India and around the world only with DH.
5 dead, 13 injured in Karnataka road mishap
Karnataka | Five persons died and 13 were seriously injured after the car they were travelling in hit a parked truck near Balichakra Cross in Yadgiri district, says DySP Yadgiri. (ANI)
NCB busts pan-India dark net drug trafficking cartel
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a pan-India dark net drug trafficking cartel. The case pertains to a pan-India network of drug cartel where the accused were using Cryptocurrency through darknet. (ANI)
Bhindranwale posters, pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star
On the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, Bhindranwale posters and pro-Khalistan slogans raised at the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar. (ANI)
PIL filed in Patna HC seeking independent enquiry into bridge collapse
A PIL has been filed in the Patna High Court seeking an independent enquiry into the collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur. (ANI)
Atiq Ahmed aide taken on police remand in UP; arms seized
UP | In a case registered at Sarai Akeel police station, accused Abdul Kavi (aide of late mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed) was taken on police remand for 36 hours. A cache of illegal arms including 20 pistols of 12 bore and .315 bore with cartridges, a revolver and explosives have been recovered at his instance. Further investigation is being done: SP Kaushambi
39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star being observed at Golden Temple in Amritsar
Punjab: The 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Staris being observed at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (ANI)
Four injured in firing incident in Delhi's Jaffrabad area
According to ANI, the mother of two of the victims said,"My two sons were shot. They had no fight with anyone. I didn't see anyone else."
EAM Jaishankar meets diamond merchants from Gujarat in Namibia
101 bodies still unidentified among the deceased in Odisha train tragedy