<p>New Delhi: A 55-year-old tea seller was killed after a PCR van rammed into his roadside stall in central Delhi's Mandir Marg area on Thursday morning, police said.</p>.<p>The victim, identified as Gangaram, was sleeping at his tea shop when the incident took place around 5 am, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>His son lives with him in Delhi, while his wife resides in Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, the officer added.</p>.<p>"Two police personnel who were in the Police Control Room (PCR) van have been apprehended. Their medical examination is being conducted," the officer said.</p>.<p>The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway, police said. </p>