Police van kills 55-year-old tea seller after ramming into his roadside stall in Delhi's Mandir Marg

The victim, identified as Gangaram, was sleeping at his tea shop when the incident took place around 5 am, a senior officer said.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 05:24 IST
Published 18 September 2025, 05:24 IST
India NewsDelhi PoliceRoad accidentChaiwala

