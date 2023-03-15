Budget Session Live: Oppn plans to up ante against Centre, march to ED office demanding JPC probe into Hindenburg report

Parliament proceedings were washed out for the second consecutive day on Tuesday over the ruling BJP's demand for Rahul Gandhi's apology for his 'Indian democracy in danger' remarks in London and Opposition countering it with statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his official visits. Stay tuned for live updates.
Congress Whip Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice to discuss Hindenburg Adani issue
Opposition now planning to march to ED office demanding JPC probe into Hindenburg report
The impasse in Parliament is likely to continue as the Opposition parties have upped their ante to press for their demand for a JPC to probe the Hindenburg report on Adani while the government has raked up the issue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements in the UK.
The Congress has filed privilege notice against Union Minister and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and both the parties do not want to end the matter.(IANS)
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to have a detailed discussion "on the essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to the MPs under Article 105 of Constitution."
Congress's Shaktisinh Gohil files breach of privilege notice against Piyush Goyal
Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Tuesday filed a breach of privilege notice against Piyush Goyal, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, for allegedly violating the rules and established procedures by making allegations against a Lok Sabha member.
Read more
Rahul Gandhi's UK remarks disrupt Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day
Parliament proceedings were washed out for the second consecutive day on Tuesday over the ruling BJP's demand forRahul Gandhi'sapology for his 'Indian democracy in danger' remarks in London and Opposition countering it with statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his official visits.
Read more
Rajya Sabha Chairman holds meeting with floor leaders over Rahul's UK remarks
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday held a meeting with floor leaders on the demand for action against Rahul Gandhi for his democracy in danger remarks abroad with the Opposition making it clear that it is not going to aid BJP's political ploy.