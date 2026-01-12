<p>Budget Day is just a fortnight away. Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> will present the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/taxpayers-await-clarity-on-continuation-of-old-income-tax-regime-3858924"> Union Budget</a> 2026–27 on Sunday, February 1, 2026. Notably, ahead of the Budget, the government will release the Economic Survey - a survey that is conducted to review the financial developments of the country in the last fiscal year. </p>.<p><strong>Economic Survey: What is it?</strong></p><p>The Economic Survey is a key document that reflects the state of India’s economy, offering a detailed review of developments in the previous financial year. It also outlines the government’s roadmap for reforms and growth.</p><p>This Survey is released annually by the Ministry of Finance.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Is it on Sunday, February 1 or Monday, February 2? Why is there a confusion?.<p>The survey plays a significant role in analysing different trends in various sectors of the economy such as agriculture, industrial production, export, import infrastructure, among various other aspects.</p><p>Several economists, businessmen and researchers study and the report. Yes, it is accessible to the general public.</p><p>On this note, let us understand how one can access older Economic Surveys.</p>.<p><strong>Where to access older Economic Surveys?</strong></p><p>Since the government releases the Economic Survey annually, ahead of each Budget,<a href="https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/budget2024-25/economicsurvey/allpes.php"> Economic Surveys </a>exist for almost every year since Independence.</p><p><a href="https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/" rel="nofollow">IndiaBudget</a>—a government portal run by the Ministry of Finance—has copies of every Economic Survey presented since 1957-58. They can be accessed <a href="https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/allpes.php" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p><p>Also, the document is available on the <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/newsite/economicsurvey2025.aspx?reg=3&lang=2">PIB website.</a> </p>