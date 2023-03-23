Budget Session Live: BJP issues 3-line whip to all LS MPs to be present for passage of important bills
updated: Mar 23 2023, 08:21 ist
The Parliament will resume proceedings at 11 am amid an impasse between the Centre and the Opposition over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's UK remarks. Track live updates of the second leg of the Budget Session with DH!
08:20
Jairam Ramesh writes to CBI asking it to question Home Minister on labelling Conrad Sangma’s govt in Meghalaya ‘corrupt’
I have written to the Director of CBI asking CBI to question the Home Minister further on his categorical assertion that Conrad Sangma's Govt in Meghalaya was the most corrupt in the country-That of course did not prevent BJP from supporting the same Conrad Sangma again. pic.twitter.com/PxJn52J8ui
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today for passage of important Bills
07:44
A dangerous trend to restrict free speech
BJP has paralysed Parliament for the past week over Gandhi’s alleged “insult to the nation”, even as a party MP has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking to expel Gandhi from the House on the ground that his comments breach parliamentary privileges. Privileges are rights and immunities given to MPs and MLAs.
Oppn's demand for Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Adani affair remains non-negotiable
The Opposition has made it clear that the demand for setting up a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Adani affair was non-negotiable by not attending two meetings called by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar within a span of three hours, saying there was no point in the meeting with the government “disrupting” the proceedings.
