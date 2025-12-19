<p>Bengaluru: Train services on the Yellow Line of the Bengaluru Metro will begin an hour later than usual on December 21, due to urgent systems maintenance and upgradation works, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said on Friday.</p><p>According to BMRCL, the first train on the Yellow Line will depart at 8 a.m. instead of the scheduled 7 a.m. on that day. The services will thereafter run as per the regular Sunday timetable.</p>.BMRCL commences metro services on yellow line from August 11.<p>The delayed start will apply only for one day and is limited to the Yellow Line. Metro operations on the Purple Line and Green Line will remain unaffected, officials clarified.</p><p>BMRCL said the maintenance work was being carried out to optimise operations and requested commuters to plan their travel accordingly.</p>