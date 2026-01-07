<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sensex">Sensex </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=nifty">Nifty </a>drifted lower in early trade on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns about potential US tariff hikes weighed on investor sentiments.</p>.<p>Sustained foreign fund outflows also dragged markets lower during the initial trade.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 169.64 points to 84,909.30 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went down 42.35 points to 26,128.90.</p>.Stock markets fall for 2nd day as selling in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank dents sentiment.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti were among the biggest laggards.</p>.<p>However, Titan, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 107.63 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic institutional investors, however, bought stocks worth Rs 1,749.35 crore.</p>.<p>"Rising geopolitical tensions and fresh tariff-related concerns have triggered profit-booking at higher levels, keeping risk appetite in check. As a result, the market is expected to remain largely range-bound, with stock-specific and sector-led moves dominating trade rather than a broad-based directional trend," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.</p>.<p>US markets ended higher on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.87 per cent to USD 60.17 per barrel.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the Sensex dropped 376.28 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 85,063.34. The Nifty declined 71.60 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 26,178.70. </p>