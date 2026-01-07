Menu
Rupee rises 26 paise to 89.92 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee snapped its four-day losing streak to appreciate 12 paise to settle at 90.18 against the American currency on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 04:40 IST
Published 07 January 2026, 04:40 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

