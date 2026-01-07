<p>Mumbai: As many as 60 silver and gold-studded trophies valued at Rs 15.24 lakh, won by a club owner in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mumbai">Mumbai </a>in various derby events, have allegedly been stolen from his residence by his domestic help, police said.</p>.<p>The Gamdevi police here have registered a case against the domestic help in connection with the theft, they said.</p>.18-yr-old graphic designer arrested for theft, claims AI took his job.<p>The thefts occurred between 2023 and November 2025 at a flat located in Westfield Estate Compound, Breach Candy in south Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Shiven Surendranath (59), an advertisement film director and owner of the Royal Western India Turf Club Limited (RWITC) Club and the Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt Ltd, recently filed a police complaint in this connection, he said.</p>.<p>The complainant had won various prominent derbies since 2006 and received silver and gold-studded trophies. He alleged that all those trophies were stolen by his domestic help, Rajendra Benudhar Jena (42), hailing from Odisha.</p>.<p>Jena was employed at Surendranath's house for the past five years and had been staying there for the last six months, the police said.</p>.3 women arrested for theft of gold chain in Karnataka's Puttur .<p>On November 23, 2025, Jena told the complainant that he needed to travel to Kolkata for a couple of days for urgent work. He called five days later to say he was returning, but subsequently stopped answering calls, the official said.</p>.<p>After Jena failed to return and remained unreachable, Surendranath checked his collection of trophies and other valuables on January 2 and found that several items, valued at Rs 15.24 lakh, were missing.</p>.<p>He then approached the Gamdevi police station and lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered against Jena on Sunday, the official said.</p>.<p>A probe was on into the case, he added. </p>