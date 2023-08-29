A large family fortune starts a risky transition

The focus on leadership succession can’t detract from the need to validate bets that Ambani has himself made so far, particularly in telecom and retail. Through those two capital-guzzling gambles (and renewable energy, more recently), he has sought to transform the petrochemicals empire his dad, Dhirubhai, left him.

However, instead of indicating a timeframe for much-awaited initial public offerings, the tycoon talked of things that will cost yet more money. The plans include 2,000 megawatts of artificial intelligence-ready computing capacity, fixed-wireless broadband for 200 million Indian homes, expansion of a fledgling consumer-goods franchise to other parts of Asia and Africa, global leadership in carbon fiber, and more investment in gas exploration. These are in addition to capital required for 100 gigawatts of clean-energy generation by 2030 and a nationwide 5G rollout by December.

For now, India’s most valuable public firm is trying to establish the success of its makeover in the private market; such as by getting Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund to cough up $1 billion for 1 per cent of Reliance Retail recently. A $100 billion price tag is nearly double what private equity paid for it during the September 2020 fundraising round. Had it been listed, Reliance Retail would have ranked among the Top 4 companies in India and Top 10 retailers globally, Ambani said at the annul general meeting. Investors, however, are too hungry to be satisfied only by the aroma. Instead of taking the lid off the pot only to stir it some more, why not serve them the dish?

That way, the stock market also gets a chance to weigh the next generation. At 31, the twins Akash and Isha Ambani are a decade older than their dad when he joined the Reliance board in 1977. They are no longer too young to be helming publicly traded digital and retail enterprises, respectively. The complex new-energy unit, overseen by Anant, their 28-year-old sibling, will need five to 10 years before it’s IPO-ready. At least for the next five years, the millennial leaders will have their father’s stewardship of Reliance’s investment-grade Baa2 credit rating, which is a notch higher than Moody’s Investors Service’s assessment for the Indian government. There’s plenty of room for youthful mistakes.

It helps the group that rival Gautam Adani, who had overtaken Ambani last year in global wealth rankings, has lost his footing after a massive short-seller attack in January. While Adani is still highly acquisitive, he may be narrowing the field of his ambition to infrastructure and utilities, leaving the Ambani family free to grow in areas that have more to do with consumer demand in the world’s most-populous nation. From telecom and media to retailing and owning brands, these opportunities are large in both number and scope.

Then there’s the whole new area of payments, lending, asset management and insurance. Jio Financial Services Ltd recent stock-market listing hasn’t unlocked value — it has simply given Reliance shareholders a stake in a shadow bank that will now get created from scratch. Until its strategies pan out, a large part of the financial venture’s market capitalization will come from its stake in the main firm, where it may be subject to a typical, 20% holding-company discount.

A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate's clout in India. But the telecom and retail IPOs need to arrive soon. Otherwise, excess baggage on the mothership could riddle it with a permanent drag.