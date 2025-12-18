<p>U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=US">U.S.</a> was sanctioning two judges of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=international%20criminal%20court">International Criminal court</a> for targeting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=israel">Israel</a>.</p><p>"Today, I am designating two International Criminal Court (ICC) judges, Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia, pursuant to Executive Order 14203," Rubio said in a statement, referring to the order President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20trump">Donald Trump</a> signed in February sanctioning the ICC.</p>.EAM S Jaishankar holds talks with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu on deepening bilateral ties.<p>"These individuals have directly engaged in efforts by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel's consent," he said.</p><p>The United States and Israel are not members of the ICC.</p><p>The U.S. sanctions in February include freezing any U.S. assets of those designated and barring them and their families from visiting the United States. </p>