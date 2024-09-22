A telecom puzzle: Data boom beyond metro cities

While 4G penetration is widespread, many semi-urban and rural areas may still suffer from inconsistent coverage and slow speeds compared to 5G. Therefore, expanding 5G networks to these regions will be crucial, but this requires significant investment in infrastructure. The deployment of networks like 4G or 5G is a capital-intensive endeavour due to the need for new and better infrastructure. Setting up fibre-optic networks and upgrading to 5G in remote areas is expensive indeed, and returns on investment may take longer to materialise. A robust fibre-optic backbone is also required to ensure fast, reliable data services. While telecom operators in India have been investing hugely in network infrastructure, many rural areas still lack the necessary infrastructure, creating a bottleneck for expansion.