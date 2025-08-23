CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy passes away at 83

<p>Hyderabad: Veteran communist leader and former national General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, passed away late on Friday night at the age of 83. He died of a heart attack at a hospital in Hyderabad. </p><p>The final rites of Sudhakar Reddy will be held on Sunday, with his body being kept at the CPI state office, Maqdoom Bhavan, for public viewing.</p><p>As per his wishes, his body will be donated to Gandhi Medical College for medical research.</p><p>His eyes were donated to the LV Prasad Eye Hospital.</p>.Telangana's Cyberabad police dismantle large-scale AI-induced financial fraud.<p>Sudhakar Reddy was born on March 25, 1942, in Kondrapalli village, Mahbubnagar district (now in Gadwal district).</p><p>He was actively involved in student politics and served as the General Secretary of the All India Students Federation (AISF).</p><p>Later He worked with the agricultural workers' union and led several struggles for land rights and workers' welfare.</p><p>Sudhakar Reddy was a two-time MP from Nalgonda constituency and served as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour.</p><p>He served as the General Secretary of the CPI from 2012 to 2019 and played a key role in shaping the party's policies and programs.</p><p>CPI General Secretary D Raja, and other party leaders paid tributes to Sudhakar Reddy, describing him as a dedicated and committed leader.</p><p>Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Opposition Leader K Chandrashekar Rao condoled the death of Sudhakar Reddy, praising his contributions to the communist movement.</p>