Govt has not unblocked TikTok: Sources amid buzz over Chinese app making comeback in India

Reports to the contrary started surfacing after some people were able to access the TikTok website on their desktop browsers.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 19:55 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 19:55 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTikTok

