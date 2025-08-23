Govt has not unblocked TikTok: Sources amid buzz over Chinese app making comeback in India

<p>New Delhi: The government has not issued any order to unblock Chinese social media platform TikTok, official sources said late on Friday.</p>.<p>Reports to the contrary started surfacing after some people were able to access the TikTok website on their desktop browsers.</p>.<p>"The Government of India has not issued any unblocking order for TikTok. Any such statement or news is false and misleading," a source in the government said.</p>.<p>TikTok was one of the platforms blocked by the government after clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020.</p>.Is TikTok making a comeback in India after 5 years of ban?.<p>Initially, 59 apps including TikTok, UC Browser, Shein etc., were blocked in June 2020 and later, more apps including PUBG were blocked by the government.</p>.<p>All the platforms continue to be blocked in accordance with the government order. </p>