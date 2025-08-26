Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

About $300-500 bn new spend pools can be unlocked with Agentic AI, says Nasscom

The report by Nasscom provides a view of how the technology services industry has evolved, and the opportunities that lie ahead as the sector prepares for a decade of accelerated change.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 11:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 11:37 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAINASSCOM

Follow us on :

Follow Us