<p>Travelling alone at night can be daunting for women but a Rapido auto driver in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>is doing his part to help ease those fears.</p><p>In a video which is now gaining traction on social media, a woman shared her experience of travelling alone at night. </p><p>She read a message which was pasted on the backseat of the auto driver's seat. This message reassured her that she was safe in taking the transport to her destination, leaving many users praising the driver's initiative.</p> .Are Bengaluru’s PG accommodations skimping on safety?.<p>In the video she said, "It’s 12 in the night and I am travelling in a Rapido auto, and then I read this, and now I am actually feeling safe.</p><p>She then turned the camera towards the message which read, “I’m a father and brother too. Your safety matters. Sit back comfortably.”</p> .<p>One user wrote, "This is what we want - and exactly what we should do. 🔥"</p><p>Another wrote, "I know this city from last 20 years !!! It is the safest city for everyone"</p><p>"God bless auto anna❤️," added another.</p> .<p>Many said that such small gestures does help in putting a passengers' mind at ease while travelling late at night.</p><p>The video was posted by litttlebengalurustories which posted it with the caption, "Peak Bangalore Moment"</p>