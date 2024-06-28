About 60% of MSMEs plan to digitise their business processes by 2025: Vi study

New Delhi: Almost 60 per cent of MSMEs plan to digitise their business processes, and 43 per cent plan to increase their digitalisation budget by 2025, according to a study by Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vi (Vodafone Idea).

Medium, Small, and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of India's economy, currently contributing nearly 30 per cent to the country's GDP, the report said.

There are several studies that suggest MSMEs will boost their GDP contribution to 35-40 per cent by 2027.