Adani Group plans Rs 7 trillion infra spend over next decade

Adani Group holds a 44 per cent stake in the JV and has been considering a potential stake sale for a few months, Bloomberg News reported earlier, adding that Gautam Adani and his family may retain a minority stake in a personal capacity.

Adani Wilmar posted a second consecutive quarterly loss in November.

Shares of Adani Group companies are recovering after a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg Research raised concerns over debt levels and the use of tax havens, wiping out nearly $147 billion in market capitalization from its listed entities.

The conglomerate has denied all allegations.

When asked if the company's cost of funds has risen since the Hindenburg allegations, Singh said that the weighted average cost of capital for core infra business has always remained between 9.25-9.50 per cent.

Fundraising plan

Around 80 per cent of the company's long-duration capital comes from the global capital market, while remaining 20 per cent of shorter-duration capital comes from domestic market, Singh said.

Among Adani Group companies, Adani Ports and SEZ, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power and within Adani Enterprises, airports and roads may tap the domestic bond market in near future.

Singh, however, did not give any further details on quantum or timeline. The group may also look at public issue of bonds from February.

Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission may tap the overseas bond market and issue Regulation-S and Regulation-D bonds in 2024.

Adani Green Energy will need to raise $350 million of notes to refinance existing debt that will mature in December 2024, Singh added.