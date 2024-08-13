Adani plant allowed to sell Bangladesh-bound power in India after rules amended

Singapore: An Adani Power coal-fired power plant under contract to sell all its output to Bangladesh can now supply the domestic market as the government has amended its power export rules.

An internal federal power ministry memo, dated August 12 and seen by Reuters, amends 2018 guidelines governing generators supplying electricity "exclusively to a neighbouring country".

Currently only one plant in India - Adani Power's 1,600 megawatt (MW) Godda plant in eastern Jharkhand state - is under contract to export 100% of its power to a neighbouring country.