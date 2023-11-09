Adani Ports Q2 profit rises 1.37% to Rs 1,762 cr

APSEZ CEO and whole time director Karan Adani said ,"the company achieved another milestone by registering its highest ever half-yearly revenue of Rs 12,894 crore, EBITDA of Rs 7,429 crore and cargo volumes of 203 MMT ( million metric tonne) during H1 FY24."

Adani Port's flagship port, Mundra, completed 25 years of successful operations, and recorded another milestone by becoming the first port in the country to handle cargo volumes over 16 MMT in a month.