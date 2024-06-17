Adidas opens fraud probe in China after whistleblower letter

By Tim Loh

Adidas AG is investigating allegations of corruption in China after receiving an anonymous letter exposing potential compliance violations by some employees.

The German sportswear company is working with external legal counsel after receiving the letter on June 7, it said in an emailed statement.

It’s the latest blow for Adidas, which has had to deal with multiple crises in the last few years, including consumer boycotts in China and a significant hit to sales after severing ties with the rapper Ye. Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Gulden, who joined last year and visited China in September, is in the midst of working to restore Adidas’s fortunes.

The anonymous letter briefly appeared on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu earlier this month, the Financial Times reported over the weekend. The letter, which claims to have been written by “employees from Adidas China,” named several Chinese employees, including a senior manager involved with Adidas’s marketing budget in the country.