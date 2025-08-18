Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Motorola Moto G96 review: Reliable mid-range phone with slim design

Motorola Moto G96 may appear slim in design, but it comes with a reliable processor to deliver smooth performance.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 15:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Motorola Moto G96
4/5
  • Pros:

    Pretty design language | Sturdy build quality | Good display for multimedia consumption indoors | Takes pretty photos in natural sunlight

  • Cons:

    No Micro SD option

Specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) 10-bit OLED Display, HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1600 nits peak brightness | Durability: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an IP68 water-and-dust-resistant rating. | Processor: 4nm class 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core with Adreno 710 GPU | Operating System: Android 15-based Hello UI | Primary camera: dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony LYT-700C sensor with f/1.88 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) and 8MP ultra-wide camera (with macro option, f/2.2) with LED flash on the back | Front camera: 32MP(f/2.45) | Battery: 5,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Motorola Moto G96 5G.

Motorola Moto G96 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit

Motorola Moto G96 5G.

Motorola Moto G96 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit

Motorola Moto G96 5G.

Motorola Moto G96 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit

Motorola Moto G96 5G.

Motorola Moto G96 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit

Motorola Moto G96 5G.

Motorola Moto G96 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit

Motorola Moto G96 5G.

Motorola Moto G96 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Motorola Moto G96 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit

Motorola Moto G96 5G.

Motorola Moto G96 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 15:40 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidMotorolasmartphoneLenovoSmartphone ReviewQualcommAndroid phoneIndian Smartphone Market

Follow us on :

Follow Us