Motorola Moto G96 review: Reliable mid-range phone with slim design

Specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) 10-bit OLED Display, HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1600 nits peak brightness | Durability: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an IP68 water-and-dust-resistant rating. | Processor: 4nm class 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core with Adreno 710 GPU | Operating System: Android 15-based Hello UI | Primary camera: dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony LYT-700C sensor with f/1.88 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) and 8MP ultra-wide camera (with macro option, f/2.2) with LED flash on the back | Front camera: 32MP(f/2.45) | Battery: 5,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging