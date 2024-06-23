After 7 years and $1.2 billion investment, ONGC offers stake in Deen Dayal gas field

When ONGC acquired GSPC stake, it had reasoned that it would be able to use facilities such as process platform as well as subsea pipeline to bring to production Cluster-1 discoveries in its neighbouring KG-DWN-98/2 or KG-D5 block. Also, the KG-OSN-2001/3 block infrastructure was supposed to be a back-up option for Cluster-II discoveries in KG-D5 in case of disruptions, he said.