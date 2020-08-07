After IPL, Vivo terminates partnership with Pro Kabaddi League, Bigg Boss

After terminating its sponsorship with the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chinese smartphone company Vivo, has decided to terminate its title sponsorship with the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and reality TV show Big Boss, according to a report by the Economic Times.

While PKL lost an approximate Rs 60 crores that it would have made with Vivo, Viacom-18 lost nearly Rs 30 crores.

“Vivo has decided to lie low amid all the negative publicity the brand was generating since the India–China clash on the border. The company has decided to pull out of all the major deals, at least for this year, and will focus on selling products via more retail discount and commissions,” an individual involved in the deal told the source.

Vivo terminated a five-year, Rs 300-crore deal it had signed with the PKL for being its title sponsor.

The two-year deal signed with Big Boss in 2019, was valued at Rs 60 crores.