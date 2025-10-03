Menu
Press freedom at risk under DPDP Act

The Act lists limited carve-outs (such as ‘certain legitimate uses’, court functions, and mergers). But unlike many global privacy regimes, it does not create a tailored exemption – or even a balancing test – specifically for journalistic purposes.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025
Published 03 October 2025
