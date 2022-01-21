Airbus cancels Qatar Airways order of 50 planes in row

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Jan 21 2022, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 14:55 ist
Airbus has cancelled an order of 50 A321neo aircraft from Qatar Airways, the company said Friday. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Airbus has cancelled an order of 50 A321neo aircraft from Qatar Airways, the company said Friday, in an escalating dispute over Doha grounding the plane maker's bigger A350.

"We confirm that we have terminated the contract for 50 A321s with Qatar Airways, in accordance with our rights," an Airbus spokesman told AFP following a Bloomberg report on the decision.

Airbus
Qatar Airways
Business News

