Airlines betting on premium seats as air travel rebounds

Moreover, India’s largest carrier by market share, budget airline Indigo is also expected to start PE services on its newer planes in 2024-25, with which it could potentially fly into markets in Europe and further into Asia.

According to industry sources, for the PE cabin, the airline could go with a longer seat pitch of about 34 inches for 25-30 of its 175-185 seats while other seats (economy) could also see an improved seat pitch.

The airline currently operates a fleet of more than 330 aircraft, and 970 planes are on order.