Amazon launches biometric UPI payments

<p>Mumbai: Amazon Pay on Wednesday launched a UPI (unified payments interface) biometric authentication feature, which enables users to make payments using fingerprints or face scans.</p>.<p>There will be no need to remember a PIN code to execute a transaction, the company said in a statement, claiming this to be an industry first.</p>.<p>Decode Age raises Rs 14.48 crore </p><p>Longevity science entity Decode Age on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 14.48 crore in a funding round led by Granules India's K P Chigurupati.</p>.<p>The investment will strengthen the company's mission to make the biology of ageing measurable, understandable and actionable through science led solutions and a microbiome centred longevity ecosystem, as per an official statement.</p>.<p>***** Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance names Sourabh Chatterjee as Chief Technology & Digital Transformation Officer Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company on Wednesday appointed Sourabh Chatterjee as its Chief Technology and Digital Transformation Officer.</p>.<p>He joins the company from Oona Insurance, where he served as group chief technology officer. Chatterjee succeeds Kirti Patil, who is superannuating, as per an official statement. </p>