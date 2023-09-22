Amazon to starts ads on Prime Video from 2024

Amazon.com said on Friday Prime Video shows and movies will include limited advertisements from early 2024.
The US tech giant said the advertisements will be introduced in the United States, the UK, Germany and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia later in the year.
Amazon will roll out an ad-free subscription tier for an additional $2.99 per month for US Prime members. Prime subscription in the U.S. costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.
Live event content such as sports will continue to include advertising even if the subscriber has paid for the ad-free plan, Amazon said.