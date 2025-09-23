Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesciencespace

First US Artemis astronaut mission around the moon on track for April

Artemis 2, a 10-day flight in which a crew of four astronauts will fly around the moon and back, is a precursor test to the agency's first astronaut moon landing since 1972.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 18:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 18:14 IST
World newsUnited StatesNASASpaceScience NewsArtemis

Follow us on :

Follow Us