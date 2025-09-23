Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump scraps meeting with Democrats, raising government shutdown risk

'I have decided that no meeting with their congressional Leaders could possibly be productive,' Trump wrote in a post on his Truth social media site.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 18:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 18:28 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpDemocrats

Follow us on :

Follow Us