Amazon India signs deal with Indian Coast Guard

Mumbai: E-commerce giant Amazon India on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), under the Ministry of Defence, to provide ex-service personnel with work opportunities across the company.

With this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Amazon India will collaborate with the ICG to help ex-servicemen from military backgrounds pursue their corporate careers through opportunities at Amazon or in other corporate roles, the company said in a statement.

"Due to the deep appreciation of the wealth of experience and unique perspective of ex-service personnel, Amazon runs the Military Veterans Employment Programme globally.