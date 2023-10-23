Anand Mahindra flaunts 'first ever foldable diamond frame e-bike'; internet reacts

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, recently praised a group of students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Bombay on his social media account.
He posted pictures of himself riding the "first ever foldable diamond frame e-bike" with full size wheels created by the students.
Through his post, he showed his support towards this innovation that is also endorsed by Mahindra.
On his X account he wrote that this bike is 35 per cent more efficient than other bikes in the market making it stable at higher speed.
"That makes the bike not only 35% more efficient than other foldable bikes but it makes the bike stable at higher than medium speed. And it’s the only bike that doesn’t have to be lifted after folding. Took my very own HORNBACK X1 for a spin around the office compound!" read the caption.
Adding on, he mentioned that he has invested in the setup and Hornback will be available for people to buy on Amazon and Flipkart.
His post received a flurry of comments, where many praised the students who made it.
"Just checked and the bike has comparable specs to some non-folding E-bikes in the N.American market. Good work and great picture riding your X1," wrote a user.
"That's genuinely remarkable news! Huge congratulations to the IIT Bombay team for their innovation and the impressive e-bike they've developed. The foldable diamond frame design is a game-changer, and its 35% more efficient than other foldable bikes makes it even more exceptional. Moreover, the enhanced stability at higher speeds is a significant advantage worth celebrating," wrote another.
Another commented,"It’s a great way to support eco-conscious mobility and innovation. Keep moving forward towards a more sustainable future!"