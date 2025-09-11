Weeks after forming GBA, CM Siddaramaiah meets Congress lawmakers  

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the newly carved corporations formed last week.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, cabinet colleagues and Congress legislators from Bengaluru attended the meeting.</p>.<p>As GBA head, Siddaramaiah sought to understand the next course of action.</p>.<p>The meeting reportedly discussed preparations for the long-pending municipal elections. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s term had expired in September 2020, completing five years.</p>.Bengaluru: Exclusive ‘GBA squad’ to crack down on illegal buildings on the cards.<p>The government has set up a four-member delimitation commission to draw ward boundaries. While the commission may finish in a month, the final notification is likely only by mid-November.</p>.<p>Elections to the five corporations may be held by December-end if boundaries and ward reservations are finalised on time, a process largely tied to political decisions rather than bureaucratic effort or ground work. </p>.<p>Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, Bangalore Development Authority Chairman NA Haris, and former ministers ST Somashekar and Krishnappa attended the meeting.</p>