Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei meets PM Modi, discusses AI and its future
The company said Claude Code, Anthropic's agentic command line tool, is available to Indian developers seeking to accelerate their development workflows through natural language commands in the terminal.
Today I met with PM @narendramodi to discuss Anthropic's expansion to India—where Claude Code use is up 5× since June. How India deploys AI across critical sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture for over a billion people will be essential in shaping the future of AI. pic.twitter.com/rt0baeqEeC