Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei meets PM Modi, discusses AI and its future

The company said Claude Code, Anthropic's agentic command line tool, is available to Indian developers seeking to accelerate their development workflows through natural language commands in the terminal.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 16:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 16:50 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us