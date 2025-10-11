<p>Kathmandu, Oct 11 (PTI) Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel was hospitalised on Saturday after experiencing sudden health problems, according to authorities, who said his condition is normal so far.</p>.<p>Paudel, 80, was admitted to the Manmohan Cardiothoracic and Vascular Transplant Centre here after his health condition deteriorated, according to the sources at the President’s Office.</p>.<p>He complained of a severe headache and vomiting and was immediately taken to the hospital, according to hospital sources.</p>.<p>Doctors are monitoring his health condition, and so far it is normal, said a press release issued by the hospital.</p>.<p>President Paudel was supposed to hold discussions on Saturday morning with representatives of the Gen Z group, around 20 of whom had already reached the President’s Office for dialogue.</p>.<p>However, after Paudel's health deteriorated, the dialogue was postponed till Monday, the sources said.</p>.<p>In 2023, Paudel was airlifted to India for treatment for a chest-related ailment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after he complained of shortness of breath.</p>.<p>The Gen Z youths were supposed to submit their demands to the president. Their key demands include taking prompt legal action against the officials responsible for using brutal force against the Gen Z protesters during their agitation last month, and inclusion of some of the Gen Z representatives in the cabinet headed by Prime Minister Sushila Karki, according to the sources.</p>.<p>Thousands of youths under the banner of the Gen Z group staged anti-government protests in Kathmandu on September 8 and 9, in which 76 people were killed. Nineteen protesters were killed during the police firing on September 8, the first day of the Gen Z protests. </p>