Apple aims to allay investor doubts in AI race with Microsoft

"Apple will put on a show," said Ryan Reith, analyst at market research firm IDC. "If they nail the landing, the potential is to get the consumer actually interested in AI because so far it has been mostly about enterprise." Apple has been using AI behind the scenes for years to power features on its devices, such as the ability of its watches to detect crashes and falls. But it has been reluctant to tout how this technology boosts functionality in its devices, as Microsoft has done with the help of its early bet on OpenAI. Microsoft overtook Apple as the world's biggest company by market capitalization in January, and Apple's shares have trailed those of other Big Tech companies this year. AI chip giant Nvidia briefly overtook Apple last week as the world's second-most valuable company, underscoring for some investors a shift in power in the tech world.