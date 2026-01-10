Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Kannada publisher, writer Asha Raghu dies by suicide in Bengaluru

According to police sources, Asha was found hanging inside a room in her house. Family members broke open the door after receiving no response, but she was found dead.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 06:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 06:20 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us