<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kannada">Kannada </a>publisher and writer Asha Raghu (46) died by suicide at her residence in Malleswaram on Saturday, police said.<br><br>According to police sources, Asha was found hanging inside a room in her house. Family members broke open the door after receiving no response, but she was found dead.<br><br></p>.<p>She is survived by her daughter. Her husband KC Raghu had died two years ago. Police said Asha had been under depression following her husband’s death.<br><br>A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further investigation is underway. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem, Malleswaram police said.<br><br>Asha Raghu was known as a novelist and had also worked in the television industry as a dialogue writer and assistant director.</p>