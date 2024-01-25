Around 1,100 people may lose job at Flipkart after performance assessment

"About 5 per cent of the total workforce may see exit after the performance development cycle for 2023 is over. The evaluation starts in January and will go for about a couple of more weeks," a source said.

According to another source, Flipkart has around 22,000 employees and as a result of performance evaluation around 1,100 people may exit from the company.

An email query sent to Flipkart elicited no reply.