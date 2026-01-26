Menu
News in Pics | January 26, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 23:36 IST
Comments
Historical reenactors from the King's Army branch of the English Civil War Society march on horseback along The Mall to mark King Charles I's execution in 1649, in London, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Four-year-old female giant panda Lei Lei eats bamboo at Ueno Zoo during the last viewing day before the planned return of twin giant pandas Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei to China, in Tokyo, Japan.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A person stands next to a car covered with slogans during a protest against the use of a former army barracks to house asylum seekers in Crowborough, East Sussex, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view a man kayaking next to an iceberg in Nuuk, Greenland.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Machail Mata temple is blanketed in snow after fresh snowfall, at Paddar, in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Credit: PTI Photo

An automatic grenade-detonation drone Gati, flown by Keshavkant Sharma, founder of Protthapan Technologies, unseen, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 25 January 2026, 23:36 IST
