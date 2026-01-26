News in Pics | January 26, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Historical reenactors from the King's Army branch of the English Civil War Society march on horseback along The Mall to mark King Charles I's execution in 1649, in London, Britain.
Four-year-old female giant panda Lei Lei eats bamboo at Ueno Zoo during the last viewing day before the planned return of twin giant pandas Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei to China, in Tokyo, Japan.
A person stands next to a car covered with slogans during a protest against the use of a former army barracks to house asylum seekers in Crowborough, East Sussex, Britain.
A drone view a man kayaking next to an iceberg in Nuuk, Greenland.
Machail Mata temple is blanketed in snow after fresh snowfall, at Paddar, in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.
An automatic grenade-detonation drone Gati, flown by Keshavkant Sharma, founder of Protthapan Technologies, unseen, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.
Published 25 January 2026, 23:36 IST