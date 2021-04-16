IAF gets light bullet-proof vehicles from Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland delivers first lot of light bullet proof vehicles to Indian Air Force

These modern vehicles were delivered on April 13

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 16 2021, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 18:28 ist
Ashok Leyland COO Nitin Seth said the company's mobility solutions range from 4x4 to 12x12 for defence personnel and logistics. Credit: Getty Images

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday said it has delivered the first lot of light bulletproof vehicles to the Indian Air Force in collaboration with Lockheed Martin.

These modern vehicles were delivered on April 13. The light bulletproof vehicle (LBPV) is an adapted version of Lockheed Martin's CVNG (common vehicle next-gen), the company said in a regulatory filing.

It has been developed under the transfer of technology (TOT) from Lockheed Martin to Ashok Leyland. It is completely indigenised and developed in India, Ashok Leyland added.

LBPV has high off-road mobility in mud, sand, rocks, and shallow water. It can accommodate a crew of 6 with ample cargo space to carry substantial mission equipment.

The vehicle also offers superior protection and combat capability and the crew is well protected from both ballistic and blast threats, it added.

"Supplying to the Armed Forces is a matter of pride for us. We are delighted to have the opportunity to be able to use our expertise in mobility in the service of our nation.

"This LBPV is another example of our team's capability combined with a strong sense of understanding of what is required in arduous conditions," Ashok Leyland Managing Director and CEO Vipin Sondhi said.

Ashok Leyland COO Nitin Seth said the company's mobility solutions range from 4x4 to 12x12 for defence personnel and logistics, and they have proved to be reliable partners across India's armed forces.

"Our relationship with Lockheed Martin started in 2014 with their CVNG Programme and under TOT transfer and we hope to develop many more products for India and export market on this platform," Seth added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Air Force
Ashok Leyland

What's Brewing

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Help pours in for torched library

Help pours in for torched library

Google Maps will show nearby Covid-19 vaccine centres

Google Maps will show nearby Covid-19 vaccine centres

Psychedelics return in depression treatment in Canada

Psychedelics return in depression treatment in Canada

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

 