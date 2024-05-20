AstraZeneca to build $1.5-billion cancer drug plant in Singapore

AstraZeneca plans to build a $1.5 billion manufacturing facility in Singapore to produce a promising category of cancer-killing drugs called antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Monday. The facility, which will be the drugmaker's first end-to-end ADC production site, will be supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board.

The company did not provide details on the possible financial incentives from the Singapore government. London-listed AstraZeneca has been expanding into markets like China, Indonesia and India over the past few years in an effort to widen its supply chain.