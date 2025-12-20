Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Veteran Malayalam actor and filmmaker Sreenivasan passes away at 69

Sreenivasan made his entry into cinema in 1977 with Manimuzhakkam, directed by P. A. Backer, marking the beginning of a career that would go on to reshape Malayalam popular cinema.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 03:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 December 2025, 03:49 IST
India NewsKerala

Follow us on :

Follow Us