<p>Veteran Malayalam actor, screenwriter and director Sreenivasan passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment for age-related health issues. </p><p>He breathed his last at the Ernakulam Taluk Hospital, family sources said.</p><p>Sreenivasan made his entry into cinema in 1977 with Manimuzhakkam, directed by P. A. Backer, marking the beginning of a career that would go on to reshape Malayalam popular cinema. </p><p>His true breakthrough, however, came in 1984, when he announced his arrival as a screenwriter with Odaruthu Ammava Aalariyam.</p> .<p>Over the decades, Sreenivasan carved out a unique space in Malayalam cinema by weaving sharp social commentary into accessible humour. </p><p>His screenplays, marked by wit, satire and an acute awareness of everyday realities, offered audiences a new language of comedy — one that entertained while holding up a mirror to society. Through this blend of humour and critique, he left an indelible imprint on generations of Malayali viewers and filmmakers alike.</p>