<p>Guwahati: The Sairang (Mizoram)-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed near Kampur in central <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam's </a>Nagaon district in the wee hours of Saturday resulting in deaths of seven wild elephants. </p><p>The Northeast Frontier Railway officials said five coaches and the locomotive derailed at around 2.17 am but there was no injury to passengers. </p><p>"The loco pilot on observing the herd of elephants applied emergency brakes. However, elephants dashed with the train," the NFR said in a statement. </p> .Two coaches of passenger train derails in Jharkhand’s Dumka.<p>It said the place where mishap took place is not a designated elephant corridor. </p><p>The area is about 126 km away from Guwahati. </p><p>According to forest personnel, a herd of wild elephants, came out of the neighbouring hills and crashed with the train. </p><p>They said seven jumbos died due to the mishap. </p><p>Death of wild elephants on tracks, particularly during winter, has become a concern. The railway, however, adopted several steps and prevented possible mishaps in the past few years. </p> .<p>Accident relief trains along with officials from the divisional headquarters are already at the site.</p><p>Helpline numbers have already been activated at Guwahati railway station, which are 0361-2731621 / 2731622 / 2731623. </p><p>Senior railway officers including the General Manager of N F Railway and Divisional Railway Manager of Lumding have also rushed to the site, the NFR said. </p><p>The passengers of the affected coaches have been temporarily accommodated in the vacant berths available in other coaches.</p>