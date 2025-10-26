<p>Srinagar: Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam’s high-profile concert on the banks of Dal Lake on Friday saw a surprisingly low turnout, with the majority of seats reportedly remaining empty, leaving organisers embarrassed.</p><p>Calls for a boycott of the event had been circulating on social media in Kashmir in the days leading up to the show, and they appeared to have influenced attendance. “There was expectation that it would be house full, but most of the chairs were empty,” said a Srinagar resident, who participated in the event.</p><p>The 52-year-old singer, performing in Kashmir for the first time, had visited the valley last year, interacting with local musicians and residents. However, his past remarks about the Azaan (Islamic call for prayers) resurfaced online, reigniting criticism.</p><p>In April 2017, Nigam had sparked a major controversy by tweeting that the morning Azaan from mosques, when amplified by loudspeakers, was “forced religiousness” and “gundagardi” (gangsterism). He argued that it disrupted sleep and that it was unfair for people of other faiths to be subjected to religious calls for prayer.</p>.Sonu Nigam felicitated with National Lata Mangeshkar Award.<p>However, during Sunday’s concert, Nigam was seen pausing respectfully when the Azaan was being given in nearby masjids on loudspeakers, acknowledging Kashmir’s status as a Muslim-majority state.</p><p>The SK-International Convocation Complex (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake has a history of high-profile musical events. In October 2017, singer Adnan Sami performed there, drawing enthusiastic crowds, and in May 2008, a Pakistani rock band “Junoon” held a “peace concert” at the same location, attracting thousands despite terrorist threats, with attendees singing along to hits like “Sayonee.”</p><p>Despite the venue’s rich musical legacy, the response to Sonu Nigam’s concert reflects lingering sensitivities among locals, amplified by social media campaigns and the singer’s previous comments on religious practices.</p>