August whets Indian appetite for cinema, augurs well for Q3, says PVR INOX co-CEO

In our current portfolio, roughly about 13.5 per cent of our total screens are premium which includes the Insignia, Lux, 4DX, Director’s Cut, Sapphire, Big Pix, all brands of Onyx like Screen X and Club X. These 13.5 per cent normally end up generating a lot more revenue and contribution, close to about 16-17 per cent of the total revenues. We want to get to between 15-18 per cent over the next couple of years. ICE is the new kid on the block and hopefully if the response is good, then we may expand to many more cities with that. We already have one experiment with Delhi, one with Gurugram and one now in Bengaluru and one that should open in Mumbai soon.