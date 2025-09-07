Bookrack for the week (Sept 7 to Sept 13)

<p><strong>The Pretenders</strong></p>.<p>Avtar Singh</p>.<p>S&S, pp 320, Rs 599</p>.<p>Set across Asia at the peak of the brutal Delta wave, this is a novel about finding love, freedom and human connection even in the bleakest of times.</p>.<p><strong>Honey, A Global History</strong></p>.<p>Lucy M Long</p>.<p>Macmillan, pp NA, Rs 599</p>.<p>The author, a folklorist and food scholar, details how this ‘nectar of the gods’ has featured in politics, religion, economics and popular culture around the world for centuries.</p>.<p><strong>Refuge</strong></p>.<p>Sunny Singh</p>.<p>Footnote, pp 208, Rs 399</p>.<p>Spanning both decades and continents, this book turns its lens on those who are often overlooked in war stories: women and children, not to forget soldiers.</p>.<p><strong>Operation Sindoor</strong></p>.<p>Lt Gen KJS ‘Tiny’ Dhillon</p>.<p>Penguin, pp 248, Rs 499</p>.<p>This promises to be a definitive account of India’s decisive military response to Pakistan-backed terrorism ― told by one of India’s most respected Army commanders.</p>.<p><strong>Among The Burning Flowers</strong></p>.<p>Samantha Shannon</p>.<p>Bloomsbury, pp 260, Rs 599</p>.<p>A story of human resilience in the face of dire circumstances, this novel leads readers through the gripping and tragic events that pave the way for the opening of the million-copy bestseller The Priory of the Orange Tree.</p>